Marvin Harrison Jr. Shows Support for DJ Moore on Instagram

Marvin Harrison Jr., the talented wide receiver from Ohio State, has caught the attention of Bears fans with his recent activity on DJ Moore’s Instagram post. Moore, who had a standout performance in a game against Washington, shared highlights and photos from his career game on his Instagram. In the comment section, Harrison Jr. left a message of support, saying “Went crazy 🔥”. Justin Fields, who also played for Ohio State before joining the Bears, also left a comment, expressing his genuine admiration for Moore’s performance.

Harrison Jr. is widely regarded as the top receiver in the upcoming NFL draft. He had an impressive sophomore season, accumulating 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games. In his current season, he already has nearly 400 receiving yards and three touchdowns in just four games. His talent and potential have caught the attention of many teams, including the Bears, who currently hold the top two picks in next year’s draft.

The Bears’ possession of the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick, acquired through a previous trade, puts them in the position to potentially select Harrison Jr. with one of their top draft picks. As of now, the Panthers’ first-rounder sits at the top spot in the draft order due to the Panthers’ winless season. The Bears’ own first-rounder currently holds the second pick. Their higher strength of schedule score gives them an advantage over many other teams with the same record.

Considering the Bears’ reasonable chance of securing a high draft pick, Harrison Jr.’s support for Moore on Instagram further fuels speculation about his potential connection to the Bears. While there is no definitive link between him and the team, his relationship with Fields from their time at Ohio State adds an interesting layer to the situation.

As the draft approaches, Bears fans can only hope that the team will have the opportunity to select the highly-touted and talented Marvin Harrison Jr. to strengthen their receiving corps for the future.

