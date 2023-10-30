New Spider-Man Soundtrack Listening Party Announced!

After the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, PlayStation Studios Music is teaming up with Marvel Games, Insomniac Games, and Disney Music Group to present an exciting event for fans – the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Soundtrack Listening Party! On November 2 at 4:00pm PT, fans around the world can join in on a livestream event that will unveil one of the key elements of the game: the music.

This electrifying celebration will feature Composer John Paesano and Senior Creative Director at Insomniac Games, Bryan Intihar, as they delve into the creation process behind the dynamic music score for this action-packed sequel. Not only will they share insights, but they will also treat fans to a few of their favorite tracks from the Official Video Game Soundtrack.

Excited fans will have the opportunity to submit questions for John and Bryan during the livestream. The event will be hosted on Insomniac Games’ Twitch channel, so be sure to tune in for a chance to be part of the conversation. Who knows, there might even be surprise appearances from other special guests!

John Paesano, the BAFTA-winning and Emmy nominated composer, has shown his talent in previous collaborations with the PlayStation/Marvel universe. He has worked on the music for Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), and most recently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Paesano has crafted iconic themes that bring the characters to life and make them larger-than-life superheroes.

Bryan Intihar, the Senior Creative Director at Insomniac Games, brings his wealth of experience to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. With a successful career at the studio spanning 15 years, he has worked on beloved franchises such as Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive. As the Creative Director on the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, Intihar has been instrumental in creating thrilling gaming experiences for players.

To get a taste of what’s in store, check out the hit song “Swing,” which was released on YouTube earlier this year. Performed Grammy and BET Award nominees Earthgang, featuring Benji., and produced Oscar and Grammy Award-winner D’Mile, this track has been a popular choice among fans. You can also listen to the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Official Game Series Playlist on Spotify to get into the superhero mood.

Get ready for an unforgettable musical adventure tuning in to the Twitch or YouTube livestream on November 2 at 4:00 PM PT / 7:00 PM ET. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently available exclusively on PS5, so join the celebration and experience the magic of this incredible game and its captivating soundtrack.

