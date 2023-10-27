New Showrunner and Direction for Marvel’s Daredevil Reboot

After Disney’s decision to reboot Marvel’s Daredevil series, some major changes are underway. The anticipated show, featuring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, will now have a new showrunner at the helm. Dario Scardapane has been chosen to lead the new writing team, replacing departing writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman. With his experience as an executive producer on The Punisher and his involvement in other successful shows like Jack Ryan and State of Affairs, Scardapane is well-equipped to take on this role.

The decision to reboot Daredevil came after Disney’s announcement to rework Daredevil: Born Again, initially presented at San Diego Comic-Con. The original version of the series had a more procedural approach, with Cox not appearing in his iconic costume until later episodes. Unfortunately, due to the writer’s strike and subsequent delays, Ord and Corman were no longer a part of the project.

As Disney endeavors to enhance its offerings on Disney+, it is implementing a more traditional production model for creating shows. Loki Season 2 has been a resounding success so far, but Secret Invasion faced challenges in engaging both fans and mainstream audiences. With Daredevil: Born Again, Disney aims to recapture the devoted following of the original Netflix show, which also starred Cox. Notably, Cox has made his return to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Set in the MCU’s Phase 5, Daredevil: Born Again is still in progress and does not have a confirmed release date yet. However, fans can anticipate a fresh take on the beloved character, with Scardapane and the new writing team bringing their expertise and vision to the series.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter