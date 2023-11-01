Blade Reboot Faces Creative Overhauls and Budget Constraints

A recent report in Variety sheds light on the troubled path of the highly anticipated Blade reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Despite the initial excitement surrounding the project, Blade has faced numerous challenges, including changes in creative direction and budget constraints.

According to the Variety report, the script for Blade went through several revisions, with at least five different writers and two directors attached to the project. One version of the script even downgraded Oscar-winning star Mahershala Ali to the fourth lead, featuring a storyline centered around women and “filled with life lessons.” This creative shift reportedly frustrated Ali, leaving him contemplating his involvement in the project.

Moreover, the report reveals that Blade is being produced with a significantly lower budget than other Marvel movies. While Marvel typically spends hundreds of millions of dollars on their productions, Blade is rumored to have a budget of less than $100 million. This is an unprecedented move considering the scale and scope of previous MCU films.

Blade’s troubled history dates back to its announcement at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. The project has faced delays and setbacks, including the departure of director Bassam Tariq in 2022. However, Yann Demange, known for his work on Lovecraft Country, was eventually hired to take over the directorial duties, bringing a grittier tone to the MCU.

Despite the challenges, the end of the writers’ strike in September means that work on the script can now continue. However, the actors’ strike, currently underway, has put further progress on hold as negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios continue.

As fans eagerly await a glimpse of this new iteration of Blade, it remains to be seen how the creative changes and budget constraints will impact the final product. Marvel executives have also been exploring other possibilities, including the idea of reuniting the original Avengers for a new movie and pivoting towards a Doctor Doom storyline following Jonathan Majors’ arrest.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is playing the lead role in the Blade reboot?

Mahershala Ali, an Oscar-winning actor, is set to portray the iconic character Blade in the upcoming MCU reboot.

2. How many writers and directors have been attached to the Blade project?

Blade has gone through multiple creative overhauls, involving at least five different writers and two directors.

3. What is the budget for the Blade reboot?

The Blade reboot is reportedly being produced on a budget of less than $100 million, a departure from the higher budgets typically associated with Marvel movies.

4. What challenges has the Blade reboot faced?

The Blade reboot has faced various challenges, including script revisions, creative changes, and delays in securing a director. The project has also been affected ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry.