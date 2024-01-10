Netflix’s Daredevil Confirmed as Part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Producer Acknowledges Integration of Daredevil into the MCU

After years of speculation and fan theories, Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum has finally confirmed that the popular Netflix series, Daredevil, is indeed part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Previously, there had been ambiguity surrounding the connection between the Netflix shows and the larger MCU. However, Winderbaum shed light on the matter, stating, “Now that some time has passed… I would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline.”

The original Daredevil series premiered on Netflix in 2015, introducing viewers to a separate universe that also included The Defenders, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher. Despite being aware of each other’s storylines, there was an intentional distinction between the Netflix shows and the larger MCU.

However, recent appearances of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Hawkeye have cemented the integration of Daredevil into the MCU. Cox will also reprise his role in the upcoming She-Hulk Attorney At Law series, further linking the narratives together.

Furthermore, D’Onofrio is set to portray Kingpin once again in the upcoming series Echo, which also features Cox’s Daredevil. This interconnectedness between characters and storylines further solidifies Daredevil’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While it remains unclear whether Daredevil: Born Again, the next Daredevil series, will be a reboot or a continuation of the original show, fans can rest assured that it will be an official part of the MCU.

As Marvel continues to expand its universe across multiple platforms, including Disney Plus and Hulu, the integration of Daredevil into the Sacred Timeline brings excitement and anticipation for future collaborations and crossover events.

For more information on upcoming Marvel movies and shows, stay tuned and keep an eye on the ever-evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe.