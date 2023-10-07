An Exciting Twist for Daredevil: Born Again Confirmed Disney and Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel Studios have officially confirmed a captivating revamp for Daredevil: Born Again, which will lead into the fourth season of the beloved Charlie Cox-led Daredevil project. Although familiar to fans, this new season promises to be drastically different. Under the Marvel Studios and Disney+ banner, Born Again is shaking things up not bringing back characters like Foggy Nelson or Karen Page from the previous hit Netflix series. However, it will see the return of characters like Wilson Fisk and Punisher, portrayed the same actors, leaving fans wondering if this is truly a reboot.

One significant development is the official recasting of Vanessa Fisk. Sandrine Holt has been cast as Vanessa Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again, as confirmed a recent Marvel Studios copyright listing. This news solidifies the continuation of the original show’s storyline in the new season. Previously, The Hollywood Reporter leaked that Holt would be replacing Ayelet Zurer from Netflix’s Daredevil, but it was never officially confirmed until now. Prior to the recast, Vincent D’Onofrio expressed his hopes for Vanessa’s return in the new Daredevil series.

Despite the excitement surrounding the casting announcement, it is important to note that Born Again is not Daredevil Season 4. Showrunner of Netflix’s Daredevil Season 1, Steven McKnight, criticized this move as an “old Disney scam,” referring to the practice of slightly renaming a series to reset contract terms. Regardless of the reasoning behind the changes, Disney was determined to bring back Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal for the new series.

As fans eagerly anticipate Daredevil: Born Again, it is recommended to regard this new season as a continuation of the Daredevil/Matt Murdock portrayed in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, rather than the same character from the original series. This approach also applies to Wilson Fisk’s appearance in Hawkeye. While the actors remain the same, the storylines are not exact replicas. Disney is expanding its street-level element of the MCU, with Daredevil and Kingpin set to appear in Echo, which is slated for an early 2023 release.

In conclusion, Daredevil: Born Again promises to be an exciting and unique addition to the Daredevil saga. Fans can anticipate a fresh take on the beloved characters, as they navigate new storylines and collaborations within the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sources: Marvel Studios, The Hollywood Reporter.