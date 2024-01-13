Marvel Confirms Netflix Shows Are Part of MCU Canon

In an official announcement, Marvel has finally confirmed that its Netflix shows are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The streaming giant, Disney Plus, has included an official timeline for the MCU, placing each project in chronological order. This inclusion of the Netflix shows, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, confirms their place in the mainline canon.

There has been much speculation and uncertainty surrounding the canon status of these shows for quite some time. However, cameos Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in MCU projects such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo, along with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin appearing in Hawkeye and Echo, provided hints that the Netflix characters were indeed part of the MCU.

While the Netflix shows are relatively standalone, they do make vague references to the wider MCU, including the Battle of New York as depicted in The Avengers. The placement of these shows in Disney Plus’ Marvel timeline further solidifies their connection to the larger MCU narrative.

Excitingly, Daredevil is also set to receive a Disney Plus reboot titled Daredevil: Born Again. Despite undergoing a major overhaul behind the scenes, Vincent D’Onofrio has confirmed that the new series will soon begin production.

For fans eager to catch up with Daredevil and Kingpin, all episodes of Echo, which prominently feature these characters, are now available for streaming on Disney Plus. Meanwhile, fans can anticipate the upcoming release of Deadpool 3, scheduled for July 26.

As Marvel continues to expand its universe, it is worth staying up to date with the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. Be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to all the exciting projects the MCU has in store.