NASCAR Teams up with Netflix for Dramatized Documentary of Cup Series Playoffs

NASCAR has been experiencing a decline in popularity globally, and in an effort to combat this, the company has partnered with Netflix to create a dramatized documentary of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs. Taking inspiration from Formula One’s successful series, “Drive to Survive,” NASCAR hopes to attract new fans and showcase the behind-the-scenes drama and insights of the sport.

The reaction to the NASCAR-Netflix deal has been positive, with fans eagerly anticipating the documentary and the opportunity to see the off-track incidents that often hook casual viewers. However, not everyone may be completely comfortable with the cameras following them everywhere. In an interview, NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., who is currently the regular-season champion, revealed his indifference towards the popular Formula One docu-series. He admitted to never having watched it, stating that he doesn’t watch a lot of TV.

While Truex’s indifference may not bode well for Netflix, he is not the only driver skeptical about the idea of constant surveillance. Joey Logano, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion, also expressed concerns about privacy and the lack of editing control over the footage. He stated that he doesn’t want cameras in his house or filming his private moments, emphasizing the need for boundaries.

Despite these reservations, Netflix will proceed with their docu-series, set to be released in 2024. NASCAR hopes that it will have a similar impact to “Drive to Survive” and attract new fans to the sport. The company recognizes the importance of gaining new followers as it faces a challenging time in terms of popularity.

