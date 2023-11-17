TikTok Trickery: How Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Took the Director Surprise

Turns out even renowned directors like Martin Scorsese aren’t immune to the allure of TikTok. In a recent interview, Scorsese revealed how he unknowingly became the star of several viral TikTok videos, thanks to his daughter Francesca’s playful deception.

Scorsese, known for his critically acclaimed films, found himself caught off-guard as his daughter secretly filmed him during everyday routines, tricking him innocently into going viral on the popular social media platform. Some of the videos showcased Scorsese guessing slang words and even ranking movies with brackets, offering glimpses of his quirky personality to Gen Z audiences who may not be familiar with his legendary cinematic contributions.

When asked about his sudden TikTok fame, Scorsese confessed, “I didn’t know those things go viral. They say ‘viral.’ I didn’t know.” Unaware of the power of social media, the acclaimed director found himself thrust into the digital spotlight without even realizing it.

Recalling his daughter’s sneaky antics, Scorsese recounted, “I’m at home doing things, and she comes up to me and says, ‘Dad, look over here and tell me this.’ So I’m in my pajamas… She said, ‘Well, it’s a thing they’re doing.’ Who’s they? She says, ‘Everybody’s doing it. It’s a thing called TikTok.'” Scorsese, like many parents, was left bemused and befuddled the social media trends that seem to effortlessly grip the younger generation.

While Scorsese may not have had a clue about his daughter’s TikTok endeavors, he did acknowledge her talent behind the camera. The director praised Francesca, saying, “She has a good eye.” Despite the videos not reaching the same heights as Scorsese’s iconic films in terms of critical acclaim, they provided an amusing and endearing glimpse into the personal life of a director who is usually known for his scarcity in the public eye.

