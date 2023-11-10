Francesca Scorsese, Martin Scorsese’s Daughter, Shares Insight into Marvel Debate and Online Trolling

Francesca Scorsese, daughter of renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, has recently been making waves on TikTok with her humorous videos featuring her Oscar-winning father. While one of her videos sparked a response from “Avengers” co-director Joe Russo, it also ignited a debate surrounding the Marvel vs. Scorsese controversy.

In a recent interview with GQ, Francesca revealed that she hadn’t seen Russo’s response to her video titled “The Muse.” However, she is no stranger to trolling her father over his famous criticisms of Marvel movies. One of her viral moments involved wrapping Christmas gifts for her dad in Marvel-themed paper, which garnered a massive online response.

Francesca shared her stance on the Marvel debate, stating, “I do very much stand with my dad, but I did educate myself.” Although she initially agreed with her father’s viewpoint without having seen any Marvel films, she took the opportunity during the COVID pandemic to watch them all. Despite this, she continues to support her father’s perspective, while acknowledging that some of the movies can be enjoyable.

Amid suggestions to gift her father a Marvel-themed cake, Francesca amusingly responded, “He might kill me.” It’s clear that the debate surrounding Marvel and Martin Scorsese’s criticisms remains a touchy subject within her family.

Martin Scorsese first voiced his criticisms in a 2019 interview with Empire magazine, where he drew a distinction between Marvel movies and what he considers to be true cinema. To elaborate on his viewpoint, Scorsese penned an op-ed essay in The New York Times, emphasizing that cinema should involve emotional depth, character complexity, and unexpected revelations. While he acknowledged the technical achievements of Marvel films, he argued that they lack the inherent risk and depth that he believes define true cinema.

As for Martin Scorsese’s latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” it is currently being screened in theaters nationwide, representing another exploration of the director’s distinctive vision.

