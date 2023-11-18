Martin Scorsese Embraces TikTok Fame with Daughter’s Help

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, just a day away from celebrating his 81st birthday, has unexpectedly found himself in the world of social media stardom. An unexpected trick played his 24-year-old daughter, Francesca, has turned Scorsese into an unwitting TikTok sensation.

In recent weeks, the public has been thrilled to see Scorsese feature in a series of viral videos alongside his daughter. These videos captured the filmmaker’s genuine reactions as he learned about popular internet terms like “simp” and unknowingly ranked movies. Scorsese admitted in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he was bamboozled into the TikTok world, completely unaware of how quickly these videos could spread.

Scorsese revealed that his daughter often catches him at home in his pajamas, engrossed in his work, when she surprises him with her phone and starts filming. During one such moment, Scorsese found himself creating a movie bracket featuring films like Wonder Woman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Birdman, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Little did he know, this innocent activity would end up captivating millions. He confessed to the Times, “I honestly did not know she was going to post it… They use the words ‘post it,’ right?”

Aside from the unexpected attention, Scorsese voiced mixed feelings about his choice of 2001: A Space Odyssey as his favorite film. Reflecting on the experience, he questioned whether he truly picked the movie or merely its poster. However, he did make it clear that he preferred Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in the West over The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly when asked the Times.

Despite his initial reservations about being thrust into the online spotlight, Scorsese did praise his daughter’s videography skills, acknowledging her keen eye for capturing moments.

Beyond his newfound fame on TikTok, Scorsese also shared his recent foray into the world of emails. He admitted to The Associated Press that he only started reading emails this year, finding the whole experience intimidating. The multitude of names in the “CC” section confuses him, and he often wonders if the email is personal or requires a response. Additionally, the complexity of email interfaces and the presence of various symbols and icons leave him unsure about where to start reading.

As for emojis, Scorsese would rather not delve into that world of digital communication.