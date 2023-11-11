Discovering TikTok with Martin Scorsese: A Funny and Viral Journey

When you hear the name Martin Scorsese, the first thing that comes to mind is legendary film director. But did you know that this 80-year-old maestro is also making waves on TikTok? Thanks to his daughter, Francesca Scorsese, the renowned director has found himself in the midst of the popular video platform, capturing the attention of a demographic predominantly under the age of 35.

While Scorsese is usually busy conducting press interviews for his latest film endeavors, he occasionally takes a break to join his daughter in creating comedic and viral TikTok videos. Their collaborations have gained significant traction, with one video in particular amassing a staggering 2.4 million views.

Francesca Scorsese introduced her father to TikTok in 2021, amidst his hectic work schedule. Despite initially being skeptical, Scorsese embraced the platform and even took the time to understand some British slang terms such as “tea,” “slept on,” and “hits different.” This unconventional father-daughter dynamic on TikTok provides an endearing and lighthearted glimpse into their relationship.

Although Scorsese is open to funny and interesting content on TikTok, you won’t catch him doing any dances. Francesca revealed that her father draws the line at dancing videos. However, they continue to entertain their large following with their humor and musical talents.

One of their most popular TikToks titled “Dad Guess Slang” gained significant attention, particularly in October. In this video, Martin Scorsese learns the meaning of the term “GOAT,” which stands for “Greatest of All Time.” The video’s unexpected success left both father and daughter pleasantly surprised.

Francesca Scorsese reflects on their TikTok journey, stating that opening the door to this social media platform has been both exciting and unpredictable. By embracing TikTok, Martin Scorsese proves that age is no barrier to having fun and connecting with younger audiences.

