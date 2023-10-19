Martin Scorsese Becomes Unexpected TikTok Star Through Collabs with Daughter Francesca

Martin Scorsese, renowned filmmaker behind movies such as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has found a new audience on TikTok. Through periodic appearances in his youngest daughter Francesca’s TikToks, Scorsese has become an unexpected star on the platform. These wholesome clips offer a glimpse into what it’s like to have one of America’s greatest filmmakers as your father.

The latest collaboration between Martin and Francesca is a one-minute-and-31-second cinematic masterpiece. In the clip, shared on October 18th, Martin interviews the family dog, Oscar, as a contender for his next onscreen muse. Viewers were delighted Martin’s enthusiasm as he asked Oscar to portray different emotions, ultimately exclaiming, “Brilliant! Brilliant! You’ve got the role.”

Aside from this creative video, Martin and Francesca have also participated in various popular TikTok challenges together. They’ve tackled trends like the “I have a flea in my hand” challenge and guessed the purpose of different cosmetic products. Each video showcases their bond and offers lighthearted entertainment for their followers.

Martin, who is 80 years old, shares Francesca with his wife, Helen Morris. He also has two other daughters, Domenica and Cathy, from previous marriages. Francesca is following in her father’s footsteps, having made her directorial debut with “Fish Out of Water” in June. She has also appeared in notable productions such as HBO’s “We Are Who We Are,” “The Departed,” and “The Aviator.”

With their busy schedules, it’s heartwarming that Martin and his daughter continue to bless the internet with endearing content. Fans are now eagerly awaiting their participation in a dance challenge. Stay tuned for more delightful TikToks from this father-daughter duo.

