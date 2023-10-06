Martin Scorsese Tries to Decode Internet Slang in TikTok Video

Renowned director Martin Scorsese is making waves on TikTok, thanks to his daughter Francesca. In a recent TikTok video, Scorsese attempted to understand and explain the meaning of various Gen Z words and phrases.

During the five-minute video, Scorsese showcased his sense of humor using a high-pitched voice effect. He confidently explained the meanings of terms like “the ick” and “hits different.” However, he stumbled when it came to phrases such as “sneaky link” and “ship.”

The video also provided some insight into Scorsese’s upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He mentioned Lily Gladstone’s performance and how she “ate” in the film, which is a term used to describe someone who shines on the screen.

Scorsese also reflected on the critical reception of his film “The King Of Comedy” when asked about the meaning of “slept on.” Francesca mentioned that the film was “slept on,” and Scorsese interpreted it as people hating the movie when it was released. He acknowledged that it was considered a flop at the time but remained unfazed it.

The duo concluded the video discussing the meaning of “slaps” and “slays.” Francesca proclaimed that the video “slays,” to which Scorsese responded that it meant the video was really good.

It’s heartwarming to see a legendary filmmaker like Martin Scorsese embracing social media to connect with a younger audience. His willingness to dive into internet slang and engage in lighthearted banter showcases his versatility and sense of humor beyond his acclaimed filmography.

