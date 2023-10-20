Martin Scorsese Clings to Outdated Views on Cinema

Martin Scorsese, one of the greatest directors of the last half-century, seems to be in denial about the changes in the movie business. Despite directing his last two films, “The Irishman” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” for streaming platforms, he remains attached to the traditional notion of cinema and its association with the big screen.

In 2019, Scorsese sparked controversy when he stated that Marvel movies were not true cinema. He later elaborated on this idea in an op-ed, explaining that cinema should provide “aesthetic, emotional, and spiritual revelation.” While Scorsese acknowledged the shift in the industry towards franchise pictures and streaming, he expressed his desire to design films for the big screen.

However, Scorsese’s recent films have been financed and distributed streaming services like Netflix and Apple TV+. These platforms have enabled him to make 3 ½-hour historical dramas that may have struggled to find a theatrical audience. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” for instance, with its 207-minute running time, might have faced significant cuts if it had been made for a traditional studio concerned about box office performance.

The fact that Scorsese’s films are released on streaming platforms reflects the evolving nature of cinema. The distinction between TV and movies has become blurred, especially with the rise of streaming and the impact of a global pandemic. Other directors have embraced the freedom that streaming provides, delivering extended versions or reimagined series.

Despite the changing landscape, Scorsese clings to an outdated view of what constitutes “cinema.” He may not need to apologize for making movies on his terms, but his recent films have contributed to the blurring of the lines between cinema and television. What matters most, however, is that these films continue to entertain and captivate audiences, regardless of how they are consumed.

