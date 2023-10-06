Martin Scorsese Takes Hilarious Pop Quiz on Modern Slang

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese recently took a pop quiz on modern slang terms, proctored his daughter Francesca on TikTok. Scorsese surprised everyone correctly guessing the meanings of some words, while hilariously misinterpreting others.

Scorsese accurately defined terms like “tea” (meaning to spill the truth), “ick” (feeling thoroughly repulsed), and “hits different” (perceiving something in a whole new way). However, he offered humorous explanations for other slang words. When asked the meaning of “sneaky link,” Scorsese guessed it referred to personal quirks. Francesca then informed him that it actually means a booty call. Scorsese jokingly responded, “We never used that term. We never saw specific people in my day.”

Although Scorsese initially struggled with the term “slept on,” he eventually connected it to one of his under-appreciated films, “The King of Comedy,” which was disliked when it was released. Scorsese recalled, “People hated it when it came out… It was the flop of the year.” He then chuckled, saying, “It’s okay, it’s alright.”

While Scorsese nailed the meanings of slang words like “cap,” “ate,” “threw shade,” and “slaps,” he missed the mark on “ship” and “simp.” Scorsese charmingly guessed that “simp” referred to a whiny person always complaining, acknowledging that he can be guilty of that at times.

Overall, Scorsese proved to be well-versed in modern slang, passing the test with flying colors. As Francesca captioned in her TikTok video, “He lowkey slayed.”

Fans can look forward to Scorsese’s upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a Western epic set to be released in theaters on October 20th.

Sources:

– None

Definitions:

– Pop Quiz: A test or examination that is unexpected or unannounced.

– Slang: Informal language consisting of words and phrases that are not considered standard or formal in a particular language or group.

– Booty Call: A late-night summoning of someone for sexual purposes.

– Whiffed: To make a incorrect guess or estimate.

– Under-appreciated: Not recognized or valued enough.

– Flop: A failure, especially in terms of commercial or critical success.

– TikTok: A social media platform for sharing short-form videos.