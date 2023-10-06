“The King of Comedy” Director Martin Scorsese Defines Online Slang in Viral TikTok Video

In a viral TikTok video posted Francesca Scorsese, director Martin Scorsese was asked to define some online slang terms and ended up defending his 1983 film, “The King of Comedy.” The playful video showed Francesca asking her dad to define terms like “ship,” “simp,” and “hits different.” When she asked him to define “slept on,” Scorsese used “The King of Comedy” as an example.

Scorsese revealed that “The King of Comedy” was initially hated and considered a flop when it was released. The film starred Robert De Niro as a failed comedian named Rupert Pupkin who becomes obsessed with a late-night host, played Jerry Lewis. Despite its initial reception, the film has gained esteem over the years and is now considered one of Scorsese’s best.

Scorsese explained that he didn’t realize at the time how much the film would comment on culture and become relevant to the era of parasocial relationships with stars. He revealed that he related to the film and its protagonist, and that being around Jerry Lewis, who was an idol of his, helped during the making of the film.

In addition to discussing “The King of Comedy,” Scorsese also managed to indirectly promote his latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” When Francesca mentioned Lily Gladstone’s role in the film, Scorsese agreed, and the Apple Original Films social media team reposted the video, highlighting that comment.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to open on October 20.