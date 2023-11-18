Martha Stewart Finds a Fresh Twist: Embracing Thanksgiving with a New Tradition

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, Martha Stewart, renowned for her expertise in all things culinary and homemaking, has decided to shake things up. In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Martha announced that she had canceled Thanksgiving this year. However, there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

Speculation arose as to why the holiday maven would give up on a holiday that has become synonymous with her brand. Some wondered if her decision was influenced a newfound realization that a perfectly brined turkey couldn’t surpass the flavors of a succulent roasted chicken. Others pondered if Martha’s recent viewing of Killers of the Flower Moon had awakened a deeper understanding of our complex relationship with Indigenous Americans. Or perhaps it was simply a result of familial discord, as is the case with many families during the holiday season.

The truth, as revealed Martha herself, is that nine of her anticipated Thanksgiving guests had to cancel due to illness. Faced with the prospect of a diminished gathering, Martha made the difficult decision to forgo the traditional Thanksgiving feast. After all, she had already cooked an impressive number of turkeys this year for her TV show, and there was still one more to be prepared for the Today show. It was simply too much in the midst of the unforeseen circumstances.

While it may seem like Martha will be missing out on the joy of celebrating Thanksgiving, she has found a creative solution. Rather than hosting a grand feast, she intends to visit five different homes to sample a variety of courses. This new approach allows her to experience the flavors of the holiday season while spending time with friends and embracing new traditions.

