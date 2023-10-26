Netflix Announces New Adult Animation Series “Carol & The End of the World”

Netflix is set to release an exciting and thought-provoking new animated limited series called “Carol & The End of the World.” Created the talented Dan Guterman, known for his work on popular shows like “Rick and Morty,” this series promises to offer a fresh perspective on the impending apocalypse.

Starring Martha Kelly, known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “Baskets,” the show revolves around a woman who finds herself confronting the potential extinction of humanity. As a mysterious planet hurtles towards Earth, people embrace the freedom to pursue their wildest fantasies. However, our protagonist, a quiet and somewhat awkward woman named Carol, feels lost amidst the hedonistic masses.

According to Guterman, “Carol & The End of the World” serves as a love letter to routine and an exploration of the comforts found in monotony. This animated and existential comedy delves into the daily rituals that fill the gaps of our lives, offering a unique perspective on the human experience.

Joining Kelly in the voice cast are talented actors such as Beth Grant, Lawrence Pressman, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Mel Rodriguez, Bridget Everett, Michael Chernus, and Delbert Hunt. The involvement of this skilled ensemble promises an engaging and immersive viewing experience.

Executive produced Guterman and Donick Cary, known for their work on “Rick and Morty” and “The Simpsons” respectively, “Carol & The End of the World” is being produced Bardel Entertainment. The series will consist of ten half-hour episodes that will premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 15.

