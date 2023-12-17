MARTA to Transform Five Points Station into a Vibrant Civic Space

MARTA’s plan to revitalize Five Points Station, its largest and busiest transit hub, is progressing as it enters the public review phase of the National Environmental Policy Act. The $206-million transformation project aims to create a compelling civic space that benefits both MARTA customers and the surrounding downtown neighborhood.

The overhaul includes the removal and replacement of the station’s concrete canopy, reconnecting Broad Street for pedestrian traffic, and adding customer amenities. Additionally, the project will incorporate spaces for public art, agriculture, and communal gatherings, enhancing the overall experience for commuters.

Funding for the project comes from the More MARTA half-penny sales tax program, along with a Federal RAISE Grant and funds from the State of Georgia. After refinements made MARTA to address cost concerns raised city council members, the overall cost of the project is now $53 million less than originally projected.

The next step in the project is a month-long public review to gather input from Atlantans. A comprehensive environmental assessment has been conducted on the proposal, and the Federal Transit Administration’s final approval process is expected to determine that the project has no significant environmental impact.

Once the FTA provides its approval, MARTA will begin preparing Five Points station for the construction phase. Although the project will not be completed in time for Atlanta’s World Cup 2026 matches, MARTA aims to ensure that the station is ready to host soccer fans from around the world.

The Five Points overhaul has garnered attention due to concerns about prioritizing vehicle transportation over creating a vibrant downtown. However, MARTA emphasizes that accommodating customers who rely on bus routes is a crucial aspect of the design. Large bus bays at street level will be included to cater to customers who do not have access to personal vehicles.

To engage the public in the project, the Five Points MARTA station environmental assessment can be viewed online or in person at various locations until January 4 next year. Public comments can be submitted through MARTA’s website, email, phone, or mail.

This ambitious project demonstrates MARTA’s commitment to transforming Five Points Station into a dynamic civic space that enhances the commuting experience and contributes to the future development of downtown Atlanta.