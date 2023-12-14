Title: The Impact of Marshall: Exploring the Fight Against Racial and Religious Prejudice

Summary: This article delves into the powerful story of Thurgood Marshall and his fight for justice in the film Marshall. While highlighting the key facts, it offers a unique perspective on the film’s impact in addressing racial and religious prejudice. Additionally, it provides a comprehensive guide on how to stream Marshall via Netflix.

In Marshall, the inspiring tale of Thurgood Marshall unfolds, showcasing his journey as an activist attorney and his eventual appointment as the first African-American Justice of the Supreme Court. The film centers around a pivotal case in Marshall’s career, where he fights against the racist and anti-Semitic beliefs surrounding Joseph Spell, a Black chauffeur accused of sexual assault and attempted murder Eleanor Strubing, an affluent socialite.

Featuring a talented cast including Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Sterling K. Brown, Dan Stevens, and James Cromwell, Marshall captivates audiences with its powerful storytelling.

To stream Marshall, Netflix provides a convenient platform. As a pay-per-view, over-the-top streaming service available worldwide, Netflix offers a wide collection of original and acquired films and television series from various genres.

To watch this remarkable film, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the options available, ranging from $6.99 per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), to $22.99 per month (Premium).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your preferred payment method.

Netflix provides different plans to suit individual preferences. The cheapest plan, Netflix Standard with Ads, offers all content except for a few with the presence of ads. It allows Full HD viewing on two supported devices concurrently. The Standard Plan removes ads completely and enables users to download content on two devices. It also provides the option to add an extra member who doesn’t reside in the same household. The Premium Plan offers the same benefits for four supported devices simultaneously, including Ultra HD content, downloads on up to six devices, and the option to add two additional members. Furthermore, Netflix supports spatial audio for an enhanced experience.

Marshall’s synopsis succinctly captures the essence of the film: “Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, battles through one of his career-defining cases.”

Note: Streaming service availability is subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.