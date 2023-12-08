Blake Corum Named Finalist for Wuerffel Trophy

University of Michigan senior running back, Blake Corum, has been recognized as a finalist for the prestigious Wuerffel Trophy. Corum, along with JD Bertrand from Notre Dame and Ladd McConkey from Georgia, is in the running for the award, with the winner set to be announced on December 8th.

The Wuerffel Trophy is an esteemed honor that celebrates college football players who demonstrate a strong commitment to serving others and inspire a culture of impactful service worldwide. It is presented to the player who exemplifies exceptional community service and leadership both on and off the field.

As the first Wuerffel Trophy finalist from Michigan, Corum’s nomination is a testament to his dedication to making a positive difference. A former football player at Saint Frances Academy, he is currently studying sports management in Michigan’s School of Kinesiology. Last season, Corum was named among the 120 players on the award watchlist.

The Wuerffel Trophy holds a special place among college football awards, as it is the first major honor that recognizes the character of service to others. The Wuerffel Foundation describes it as an award that represents the goodness in the world of college sports.

Expressing his gratitude, Corum stated, “It is truly an honor to be named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy. I am passionate about football, but giving back is my purpose, and I have made it a priority during my time at Michigan. Being recognized the Wuerffel Foundation as someone who embodies the criteria for this prestigious award is humbling. I am grateful to be included.”

Corum’s recent performance in the Big Ten Championship game showcased his exceptional skills, with two touchdowns helping the Wolverines secure a 26-0 victory over Iowa. With these touchdowns, he now holds the school record of 55 touchdowns in his Michigan career. Additionally, Michigan’s undefeated season earned them a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Blake Corum’s accomplishments as an offensive captain, unanimous first team All-American in 2022, and a midseason standout in 2023 further solidify his status as an exceptional player both on and off the field. He is a true representation of the values that the Wuerffel Trophy stands for – leadership, service, and the pursuit of excellence.