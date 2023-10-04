Renowned Los Angeles Lawyer Marshall B. Grossman Dies at 84

Renowned Los Angeles power lawyer Marshall B. Grossman has passed away at the age of 84. Grossman, who represented notable clients such as Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, J.K. Rowling, and Netflix, had a successful career spanning over 55 years. He was known for litigating the first successful consumer class action in California and for his involvement in high-profile cases.

Grossman’s client roster included Mariah Carey, Tommy Hilfiger, Dr. Dre, Larry King, Grupo Televisa, Apple Computer, and Cirque du Soleil, among others. He represented Billy Bush in the aftermath of the Access Hollywood tape scandal involving Donald Trump and Erin Andrews in her multimillion-dollar lawsuit after her private photos were leaked online.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, on March 24, 1939, Grossman relocated to Los Angeles as a child. He graduated from USC Law School in 1964 and achieved an early victory in a landmark case against the Playboy Club, which marked California’s first successful consumer class action.

Throughout his career, Grossman worked at various Los Angeles law firms and co-founded The Association of Business Trial Lawyers in 1973. Notable highlights of his involvement in the entertainment industry include representing Netflix in a patent-infringement suit and Blockbuster in a class action lawsuit when it was a major home video retailer.

Grossman served as the managing partner of Alschuler Grossman, later joined Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, and retired as a partner. His achievements extended beyond entertainment law, as he won a significant judgment for the Agudas Chasidei Chabad against the Russian Federation to recover religious texts seized during the Bolshevik Revolution and World War II.

Recognized as one of the most influential lawyers in Los Angeles, Grossman received multiple accolades throughout his career. He served on the board of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and was the President of the BHBA Barristers. Grossman’s accomplishments include being listed in “The Best Lawyers in America,” receiving top rankings from Chambers Global and Chambers USA, and being named one of the 100 most influential lawyers in California the Daily Journal.

Grossman is survived his wife, Marlene, his daughter and son, and several grandchildren. His legacy as a formidable and respected figure in the legal industry will not be forgotten.

