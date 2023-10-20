Married at First Sight Star Ella Morgan Quits Social Media Due to Abuse

Reality TV star Ella Morgan, known for her appearance on the show Married at First Sight, announced that she would be taking a break from social media to protect her mental health. Morgan, who is the show’s first transgender contestant, has been receiving abusive messages from trolls online. The 29-year-old had joined the show in hopes of finding love and starting a family, but her journey took an unexpected turn when she developed feelings for another contestant outside of her arranged marriage.

Morgan took to her Instagram Stories to share her decision, stating that she finds it difficult to see and read the constant abuse, especially the transphobic comments. She emphasized that condemning her with hate messages is not the solution, and two wrongs don’t make a right.

In a recent episode of the show, Morgan went on a secret date with another contestant named JJ Slater, despite already being married to Nathaniel Valentino. Both Morgan and Slater expressed their conflicting feelings, acknowledging the wrongness of their actions but struggling with their emotions.

The backlash from viewers was swift, with many criticizing Morgan and Slater for cheating on their spouses. Some even called for them to be removed from the show. It was reported that Valentino had quit the show due to the infidelity.

Morgan, acknowledging her mistakes, expressed that she doesn’t want the abuse to affect her mental well-being. She apologized to those she had upset and acknowledged that she is far from perfect.

In light of the abusive messages, Morgan has made the decision to step away from social media temporarily to focus on her mental health and well-being.

Overall, Ella Morgan’s experience highlights the negative impact that online abuse can have on individuals, and the importance of taking steps to prioritize mental health and well-being.

Sources:

– The Mirror (source article)