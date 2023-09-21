Meet Tasha: Everything You Need to Know About Married at First Sight UK Contestant

Married at First Sight UK is back with a new season and one of the contestants looking for love is Tasha. Here is everything you need to know about Tasha, from her age and job to her Instagram.

Tasha is 25 years old and hails from Leeds. She is a childcare assistant and has faith in the experts of the show to help her find the love of her life. Tasha is excited about the opportunity to potentially meet her perfect partner through the experiment.

In terms of her Instagram presence, Tasha can be found at @itstashajay. She often shares glimpses of her daily life and behind-the-scenes moments from photoshoots.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 promises to be the most explosive series yet, with 36 episodes that will showcase the joy and heartbreak experienced the couples. As viewers, we can look forward to watching Tasha and the other contestants navigate the ups and downs of finding love through this unconventional process.

