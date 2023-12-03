Married at First Sight UK Star Takes a Break from Social Media Amid Struggles

Married at First Sight UK star Ella Morgan has recently stepped away from social media, citing her difficulties in maintaining a positive image. The 29-year-old, who is also the show’s first transgender contestant, opened up about her challenges in a heartfelt post. Ella admitted that she had been struggling to “put on a brave face” in the past couple of weeks, leading to her decision to take a break from the online world.

Although initially coupled up with Nathanial Valentino on the E4 reality series, Ella later formed a closer connection with groom JJ Slater. However, their relationship didn’t go as planned, and the two ultimately decided to end things during their vow renewal ceremony.

Throughout her time on the show, Ella faced harsh criticism from trolls who body-shamed her after she revealed her Halloween party outfit. Reflecting on her Married at First Sight experience, she acknowledged that she had underestimated the emotional toll it would take on her.

Taking a moment for herself, Ella explained that she needed time alone to regain her sense of self and promised to answer messages when she could. Hopes for a swift recovery were expressed as she assured her followers that she would soon be back to her usual confident and resilient self.

Married at First Sight UK continues to captivate audiences on Channel 4, offering a unique and sometimes challenging exploration of love and relationships. As fans eagerly follow the show’s developments, Ella’s decision to step back from social media underscores the importance of prioritizing one’s mental well-being in the face of personal struggles.

