“Married at First Sight” Season 17 Premieres in Denver

The highly acclaimed reality series, “Married at First Sight,” is returning for its 17th season, and this time it is venturing to Denver, Colorado. The season is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For those looking to stream the show for free, there are several options available. Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling are offering free trials that allow viewers to catch the live stream of the show. Additionally, Lifetime.com subscribers can stream the episodes the day after they air.

“Married at First Sight” follows a unique premise, where individuals agree to marry and commit to a complete stranger. Using scientific matchmaking methods, a team of specialists selects each couple, who have not met or had any contact with each other prior to their wedding day. The series then documents their relationships, including honeymoons and other relatable events of married life. After several weeks, each couple must make a decision whether to stay together or go their separate ways.

Philo, one of the streaming services offering the show, is a live TV streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. It offers over 60 channels for a budget-friendly price of $25 per month and includes unlimited DVR. Viewers can try Philo free for 7 days to catch “Married at First Sight” and other exciting content.

Get ready for an exciting new season of “Married at First Sight” as it premieres in Denver, Colorado. Tune in on October 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime to see the latest couples embark on this extraordinary journey of love and commitment.

