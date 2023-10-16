Who is Married at First Sight Matt? Everything You Need to Know

Married at First Sight has garnered a lot of attention for its dramatic moments, and the addition of new cast members is set to make things even more explosive. One of the newcomers to the show is Matt, and here is everything you need to know about him.

Matt is 29 years old and hails from Harrogate. In an interview, he revealed that he had never watched the show before and didn’t know what to expect. However, he decided to give it a chance in the hopes of finding the love of his life. He did mention that he struggled to be himself throughout the process.

In terms of his profession, Matt is a window cleaner and athlete. His entry into the experiment as a late arrival was daunting for him, as he had no idea what people would think of him. He admitted that the thought of someone potentially trying to steal his wife was a concern that crossed his mind.

For those interested in following Matt on Instagram, his handle is @mattpilmoor. On his profile, he often posts pictures of his fitness routine and outings with friends.

Speaking about the show, Matt expressed his trust in the experts’ ability to find his perfect match. He saw this opportunity as a dream come true, where he could potentially spend the rest of his life with someone chosen for him experts. Having struggled to find that special someone in the past, Matt was eager to embrace this unique experience.

