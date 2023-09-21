Meet Georges from Married at First Sight UK: Age, Job, and Instagram

Married at First Sight UK is back with its biggest series yet, featuring eight brides and eight grooms on the quest for love. Among the contestants is Georges, a 30-year-old from Surrey. Georges, a sports rehabilitator profession, is ready to give his all in the experiment.

Georges describes the show’s dinner parties as chaotic, comparing them to gatherings within a “messed up family” where differing opinions and values collide. On his Instagram (@georgesbert), Georges shares glimpses of his life and work, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look.

Interestingly, Georges is not new to reality TV. He previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2018, where he went on a date with TOWIE star Chloe Sims. Although their romance didn’t last, Georges gained valuable experiences and growth from the show.

Reflecting on his time on Married at First Sight, Georges emphasized his authenticity and willingness to learn and improve. He appreciated receiving feedback and actively working on himself. For Georges, it was not about changing who he was, but rather about personal growth and development.

With its explosive and emotional episodes, this season of Married at First Sight UK promises to deliver both happiness and heartbreak. As viewers follow the journey of Georges and the other participants, they will witness the highs and lows of these marriages formed on first sight.

