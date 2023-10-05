Meet Bianca Petronzi: Age, Job, and Instagram of the Married At First Sight Star

Bianca Petronzi is one of the new contestants on the popular reality TV show, Married At First Sight. A 29-year-old Hair Extension Specialist from Buxton, Bianca has had her fair share of struggles with self-doubt in the past. She has often prioritized her career over her love life, but now, she is ready to find her dream man.

While the show has yet to reveal how Bianca’s marriage to her match, JJ, will unfold, it has been hinted that their relationship may have a slightly awkward start. JJ has admitted to his friends that he wouldn’t approach Bianca at a bar if he saw her there. However, only time will tell how the couple’s journey in the experiment pans out.

For those curious about Bianca’s presence on social media, she does indeed have an Instagram account. You can follow her at @biancapetronzi to keep up with her Married At First Sight journey and get a glimpse into her personal life.

Speaking about her experience on the show, Bianca shared, “With JJ, I got some things that I asked for and some things I didn’t, but as I walked down the aisle, I just accepted him completely for who he was there. All my ‘icks’ and everything I thought I didn’t want and did want, they just completely went away, and I just accepted him as a human right in front of me.”

Bianca’s decision to participate in Married At First Sight was driven her past traumatic relationship, which left her doubting the existence of true love. She expressed her desire to find someone who was meant for her and saw this experiment as an opportunity to walk down the aisle and potentially meet her soulmate.

While it remains to be seen how Bianca and JJ’s relationship progresses, viewers are eager to see how their journey unfolds and whether they will find lasting love through this unconventional approach to marriage.

