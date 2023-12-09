Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue: A Lifetime of Love and Travel

Summary:

Renowned actress Marlo Thomas and iconic talk show host Phil Donahue have not only shared a long-lasting love story but also a passion for travel. The couple, who fell in love forty-three years ago during a trip to Italy, have made travel a central part of their relationship ever since. Every year on their anniversary, they embark on a new adventure, exploring countries like China, Japan, Italy, France, Spain, and even Bermuda. Traveling together has allowed them to create cherished memories and deepen their connection away from life’s distractions.

According to Thomas, the secret to their successful trips and marriage lies in their ability to compromise and prioritize each other’s desires. Despite their busy lives and demanding careers, they make time for romantic getaways where they can focus solely on one another. These trips have not only strengthened their bond but have also provided them with unique pieces of art and décor from around the world.

To share her love for travel and unique finds with others, Thomas has even designed a collection for Williams Sonoma. Inspired her own travels, the collection features wooden bowls found in London’s Portobello Road market and square plates from her first wedding anniversary trip to Japan.

As the ultimate holiday host, Thomas loves entertaining guests for various occasions throughout the year. Her new tortoiseshell collection, launched just in time for the holidays, provides the perfect touch for evening parties.

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue’s love story continues to inspire, reminding us of the power of love and the joy that comes from exploring the world together.