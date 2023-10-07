Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara to Miss 2024 Season After Tommy John Surgery

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, announced on social media that he will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. Alcantara expressed his commitment to returning better than ever and vowed to stay involved with the team during his recovery.

Alcantara initially experienced discomfort in his arm during a September 3 game against the Washington Nationals. The injury was initially diagnosed as a forearm strain but was later determined to be a UCL sprain, which typically requires Tommy John surgery. The timeframe for his return was uncertain, and Alcantara had hoped to rejoin the Marlins for a late-season playoff push. However, a setback during a rehab outing in late September ended his season.

Despite his disappointment, Alcantara expressed gratitude for the support of the Marlins fans and his love for the city of Miami. In the 2023 season, Alcantara made 28 starts and posted a 4.14 ERA, with seven wins and 151 strikeouts. The Marlins made the playoffs as the NL’s second wild-card team but were eliminated in a two-game sweep the Philadelphia Phillies.

With Alcantara out, the Marlins will rely on their current rotation, which includes left-handers Jesús Luzardo, Braxton Garrett, and Trevor Rogers, as well as 20-year-old right-hander Eury Pérez. Alcantara’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, as he had been a key contributor to the team’s success in recent seasons.

