Man Escapes Police Custody at Hospital: Authorities Conducting Manhunt

Marlborough police are actively searching for Isaac Rivera, a 24-year-old man who escaped from police custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Memorial Health, Marlborough Hospital. Rivera, who was already under arrest for multiple charges, including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm, is considered armed and dangerous.

Rivera is described as approximately 5-feet-7, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “Jackie.” At the time of his escape, he was wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks.

Authorities have identified Rivera as having ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell, and Milford. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Marlborough police at (508) 485-1212.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 10 p.m. during Rivera’s medical procedure, but the details surrounding his escape have not been disclosed. Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to his escape and are on high alert to prevent any potential harm to the public.

It is crucial that the public remains cautious and alert while authorities conduct their manhunt, as Rivera is considered armed and dangerous. Any sightings or information about Rivera’s location should be immediately reported to the Marlborough police.

Sources:

– Source article: Henry Schwan, Telegram.com

– Marlborough Police Department