The Rise of the Curated Puzzle Layout on Instagram for Pharma Brands

Pharmaceutical brands are taking advantage of a popular nine-square curated puzzle layout on Instagram to engage with social media users and deliver larger messages. This layout features interconnected art and graphics across the nine squares, creating a cohesive mobile screen “page” for viewers to explore.

Pharma marketers have embraced a variety of styles when utilizing this layout. Some brands, like Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent, opt for a traditional and simple design. In this case, the brand and non-proprietary name are showcased in the center box, surrounded similar green tiles throughout the puzzle.

Other brands, such as Amgen’s Otezla, take a more involved approach. Like Dupixent, the brand and non-proprietary name are featured in the center box. However, Otezla incorporates images that bleed across multiple boxes, creating a visually captivating experience for viewers.

AbbVie is another pharmaceutical company that has embraced the curated puzzle layout. They have implemented this style across several of their product brands, including Rinvoq, Skyrizi, and Lo Loestrin.

By utilizing this layout, pharmaceutical brands are able to showcase their products in a visually appealing and engaging manner. The curated puzzle format encourages users to explore the various squares, interacting with the content and connecting with the brand’s message.

This trend highlights the importance of visually-driven content in online marketing strategies, even within the pharmaceutical industry. By embracing innovative layouts and designs, brands can capture the attention of social media users and effectively communicate their messaging.

