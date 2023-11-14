Adriel Joins the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program, Enhancing Analytical Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Adriel, a leading AI martech company, is excited to announce its partnership with the LinkedIn Marketing Partner program. LinkedIn, renowned for its extensive professional network of over 950 million members, offers a valuable platform for marketers to connect with their target audience.

Through Adriel’s partnership with LinkedIn, marketers gain access to a powerful set of tools and solutions to evaluate their marketing performance, derive actionable insights, and maximize their return on investment (ROI). Adriel’s AdOps platform serves as a hub for managing multiple campaign data sets in real-time, all from a single, user-friendly dashboard.

The AdOps platform’s automation capabilities enable marketers to closely monitor the performance of each campaign, receiving alerts whenever there are significant deviations. This real-time data empowers marketers to make informed decisions and efficiently allocate their budgets, ensuring optimal campaign success. Additionally, Adriel simplifies the reporting process generating ad campaign reports with just one click. This time-saving feature allows marketers to devote more energy to core activities instead of tedious reporting tasks.

Adriel’s CEO, Sophie Eom, is thrilled about becoming a LinkedIn Marketing Partner. She sees this collaboration as an opportunity for Adriel to enhance its global capabilities and deliver even more comprehensive services to LinkedIn marketers worldwide. By leveraging LinkedIn’s vast network of experts, Adriel aims to enable every LinkedIn user to achieve remarkable results within their marketing efforts.

In addition to Adriel’s integration with LinkedIn, the company offers a full suite of AI-based martech solutions under its AdOps umbrella. These include Adriel BI, a real-time marketing dashboard solution that covers data from various media channels; AdOptimize, an AI-driven advertising budget redistribution tool that continuously fine-tunes campaigns for optimal performance and budget management; and AdGen AI, an upcoming generative AI-based ad planning solution set to launch in the second half of the year.

Adriel is a global leader in AI martech, dedicated to developing innovative marketing solutions. With its AdOps platform, Adriel empowers businesses to run and manage digital marketing campaigns efficiently. Since its inception four years ago, Adriel has successfully executed over 48,000 digital campaigns for more than 7,000 companies, demonstrating rapid growth. The company’s B2B SaaS service has garnered significant success in the United States and is now expanding its international presence.

