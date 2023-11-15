Introducing Adriel: Empowering Marketers with LinkedIn Insights

Austin-based AI martech company, Adriel, has announced its partnership with LinkedIn as a member of the LinkedIn Marketing Partner program. With over 950 million members, LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional network. Adriel’s collaboration with LinkedIn aims to provide marketers with innovative solutions to analyze ad performance and derive valuable insights.

Adriel’s Reporting and ROI Integration with LinkedIn Ads offers marketers a comprehensive platform to efficiently analyze marketing performance. Through Adriel’s AdOps platform, marketers can manage multiple campaign data sets in real-time from a single dashboard. This automation system not only enables marketers to monitor the performance of each campaign but also offers alerts on any fluctuations in performance. By receiving timely alerts, marketers can efficiently allocate their budgets for maximum impact.

One of the key features of Adriel’s partnership with LinkedIn is the ability to generate ad campaign reports with a single click. This saves precious time for marketers who can then focus on more productive tasks rather than spending hours on reporting. Adriel’s goal is to provide convenience and complete services to all marketers using LinkedIn, enabling them to achieve remarkable results.

Adriel CEO Sophie Eom expressed excitement about becoming a LinkedIn Marketing Partner, stating that it presents a new opportunity to strengthen the company’s global capabilities. By joining forces with LinkedIn’s global network of experts, Adriel aims to offer even more valuable services to marketers, ensuring their success on the platform.

In addition to its collaboration with LinkedIn, Adriel operates AdOps, an AI-based martech solution that optimizes digital marketing operations for businesses. AdOps comprises three essential components: Adriel BI, a marketing dashboard solution for real-time monitoring of advertising data across all media; AdOptimize, an advertising budget redistribution tool that efficiently manages budgets and reduces opportunity costs; and AdGen AI, a generative AI-based ad planning solution that will soon be launched.

Adriel has made a significant impact in the marketing industry, having executed over 48,000 digital campaigns for more than 7,000 companies worldwide in just four years since its founding. With its B2B SaaS service, Adriel is expanding its business globally, further solidifying its position as a leading AI martech company.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Adriel’s partnership with LinkedIn about?

Adriel and LinkedIn have joined forces to provide marketers with solutions to analyze ad performance and derive insights. Adriel’s AdOps platform allows marketers to manage multiple campaign data sets in real-time from a single dashboard, monitor performance, receive alerts, and generate ad campaign reports with ease.

2. How does Adriel’s partnership benefit marketers on LinkedIn?

By leveraging Adriel’s solutions, marketers on LinkedIn can efficiently analyze their marketing performance and make informed decisions. With real-time monitoring, alerts on fluctuations in performance, and simplified report generation, marketers can optimize their ad campaigns and allocate budgets more effectively.

3. What other services does Adriel offer?

In addition to its collaboration with LinkedIn, Adriel operates AdOps, an AI-based martech solution. AdOps includes Adriel BI, a marketing dashboard solution for real-time monitoring of advertising data; AdOptimize, a budget redistribution tool for efficient budget management; and AdGen AI, a generative AI-based ad planning solution. These services aim to enhance businesses’ digital marketing operations.

Sources:

Adriel – www.adriel.com