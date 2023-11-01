The Role of a Marketing Manager in Driving Growth for a Theatre Company

The Hayes Theatre Co, known for its exceptional quality musicals and commitment to showcasing both Australian and international productions, is currently seeking a Marketing Manager to join their team. The Marketing Manager will play a key role in driving marketing activity and supporting the company’s growth during an exciting period of expansion.

In this leadership position, the Marketing Manager will be responsible for developing and implementing effective marketing strategies and brand initiatives. They will also oversee the management of direct reports, including a Marketing Associate and Content Creator. The ideal candidate for this role will bring expertise in data-driven strategies, a passion for innovation, and a strong desire to succeed in a competitive market.

By joining the Hayes Theatre Co, the successful candidate will have the opportunity to contribute to the success of one of Australia’s fastest-growing performing arts companies. They will have considerable responsibility and autonomy, fostering personal and professional development within a supportive and inclusive team.

Some of the key objectives for the Marketing Manager include researching and implementing marketing strategies to maximize box office and philanthropic revenue, creating the company’s annual marketing plan, managing campaign rollouts, overseeing the design and delivery of marketing collateral, and utilizing the latest technologies and platforms for effective communication.

Additionally, the Marketing Manager will work towards building awareness and understanding of the Hayes brand, attracting and retaining new and diverse audiences, and analyzing ticketing data to enhance direct marketing efforts. They will also maintain relationships with external stakeholders, such as marketing agencies, photographers, publicists, and designers.

To excel in this role, candidates should have 3-5 years of marketing experience, exceptional communication and copywriting skills, expertise in strategic marketing planning, and proficiency in digital marketing tools such as Facebook Business Manager and Google Analytics. A passion for the performing arts and musical theatre is a must.

If you are passionate about supporting incredible artists, contributing to the growth of a leading arts organization, and shaping the future of musical theatre in Australia, then this role is perfect for you. Join the Hayes Theatre Co and be part of a team that is dedicated to delivering exceptional productions and creating memorable experiences for audiences.

FAQ:

Q: What are the main responsibilities of the Marketing Manager at Hayes Theatre Co?

A: The Marketing Manager is responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies, managing marketing campaigns and budgets, overseeing the creation of marketing collateral, maintaining relationships with stakeholders, analyzing ticketing data, and building awareness of the Hayes brand.

Q: What experience does a candidate need for this role?

A: The ideal candidate should have 3-5 years of marketing experience, exceptional communication and copywriting skills, expertise in strategic marketing planning, and proficiency in digital marketing tools.

Q: What opportunities does this role offer?

A: By joining the Hayes Theatre Co as a Marketing Manager, you will have the opportunity to work with a fast-growing performing arts company, contribute to its success, develop your skills, and be part of a friendly and supportive team.