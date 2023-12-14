A marketing manager from Betoota has caused quite a stir with his latest approach to delivering holiday messages. Instead of outsourcing the task as he had done in previous years, Adrian Foster decided to utilize artificial intelligence to generate a perfectly crafted, emotionally devoid greeting. His message, posted on LinkedIn, included strategically placed festive emojis to maximize engagement.

Foster, who is known for his role in one of Betoota’s worst reviewed data entry firms, often outsources work to a sweatshop in the Philippines. However, this year he wanted to support his local artificial intelligence operator and embrace the corporate robot mode. By using AI, Foster was able to optimize his message algorithmically, ensuring it would resonate with the largest possible audience.

The holiday message read: “Wishing you a Season of Success and Joy! As we wrap up another incredible year, I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you in my LinkedIn community. Your support, engagement, and collaboration have truly made this year special.”

Foster also took the opportunity to thank those who had engaged with his posts throughout the year, acknowledging their contributions to his professional aspirations. “Let’s carry the spirit of collaboration and innovation into the New Year, embracing fresh opportunities and overcoming challenges together. May 2024 be filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and success.”

With the help of AI language model Chat GPT, Foster was able to optimize his festive efficiencies, allowing him to return to his regular activities of watching Sheffield Shield cricket and occasionally venting his frustrations on food delivery drivers.

This unique approach to holiday greetings showcases the growing influence of artificial intelligence, as individuals explore new ways to streamline their professional communication. Foster’s experiment highlights the potential for AI to enhance efficiency and tailor messages for maximum impact. As technology continues to advance, we can expect more innovative approaches to emerge in various aspects of our lives.