New Ways to Boost Sales on Pinterest This Holiday Season

The holiday season is almost here, and with Christmas just around the corner, users are starting to plan their purchases. As a result, advertisers and sellers are leveraging Pinterest to increase their sales during this time of year, not only because of the upcoming holidays but also due to the bustling Black Friday season.

Pinterest provides a unique opportunity for sellers to reach a specific audience that already has a buying intent. The images or videos showcasing their products serve as inspiration and ideas for potential buyers, making Pinterest the only platform that offers a complete sales funnel experience in one place – from attracting customers’ attention to consideration and conversion.

Entering Pinterest carries a natural inclination to shop, as more than half of the platform’s users solely rely on Pinterest to make purchases, according to global internal data from June 2023.

To further support retailers during this busy shopping season, Pinterest continues to innovate introducing new tools and advertising solutions. Their goal is to create the smoothest shopping journey possible, offering premium video solutions to enhance reach and improve the transition to shopping websites.

Here are some tips, strategies, and tools shared Pinterest to help users maximize the platform’s potential throughout the sales funnel:

1. Diversify campaigns with a comprehensive funnel strategy for better results. Conversion rates are shown to be twice as high when ads are viewed at the top and bottom of the sales funnel.

2. Discover new formats to achieve advertising objectives. Premier Spotlight is a impactful video ad placement aimed at maximizing platform reach, available in searches and users’ feeds. Showcase Ads and Quiz Ads are also introduced as interactive advertising solutions that encourage users to engage further with a brand.

3. Ensure that your brand and products are purchasable through e-commerce integrations. Retailers can generate substantial growth on Pinterest uploading product catalogs to the platform.

4. Leverage user searches. With the Pinterest Trends tool, advertisers gain an advantage aligning their campaign with popular search topics among the audience.

5. Better align content and marketing calendars with the moments when Pinterest users are most engaged with different topics.

By following these strategies, sellers and advertisers maximize their reach and engage a highly active buying audience on Pinterest, leading to improved sales performance during this holiday season.

