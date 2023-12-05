Brands Reconsider the Meaning of Virality in a Fragmented Social Media Landscape

In today’s fragmented social media landscape, the concept of virality has evolved, leading marketers, brands, and influencers to rethink its meaning. The term “viral” no longer guarantees reaching a mainstream audience outside of a specific cultural niche. As social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels continue to segment content, going viral now often implies popularity within a particular community rather than achieving widespread recognition.

Vickie Segar, founder of influencer marketing agency Village Marketing, states that virality is contextual, emphasizing that not everyone will see content that is labeled viral due to increased content quantity and segmentation. Segar also notes that true virality is usually reserved for cultural moments rather than being driven solely brands.

While marketers, brands, and influencers aspire to create cultural movements with their content, the expectation of achieving virality should be tempered. Instead, the goal should be to participate in cultural movements in a valid and meaningful way. Kyle Hoffman, managing director at Function Growth, explains that marketers often use the term “viral” to leverage social proof, where people are influenced the actions and approvals of others. By suggesting widespread popularity, marketers hope to create a bandwagon effect and increase consumer engagement, even if true virality is not achieved.

The introduction of TikTok Shop in the U.S. has further magnified the use of the word “viral,” potentially leading to skepticism among users. Sara Robino, director of creator marketing at communications firm Exponent, argues that the pervasive use of the term has diluted its meaning. Marketers, influencers, and creators draw from the same playbook as marketers, publishers, and social media platforms in their pursuit of attention and action online.

To create a viral moment, brands need to understand the intersection of human truths and cultural insights. Kevin Mulroy, executive creative director and partner at creative shop Mischief @ No Fixed Address, emphasizes the importance of strategy and message in making a significant impact in the cultural landscape.

In a rapidly changing social media landscape, the meaning of virality continues to elude marketers and content creators. As the word “viral” becomes overused and diluted, brands need to find innovative ways to engage audiences and participate in cultural movements.