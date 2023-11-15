Multimedia Marketers Struggle to Keep Up with Evolving Social Media Landscape

The ever-changing landscape of social media is posing significant challenges for marketers, as revealed in Hootsuite’s recent 2024 Social Trends report. The report, based on surveys conducted with over 4,200 marketers and 4,500 consumers, highlights the difficulties marketers face in adapting to diverse social platforms and meeting consumer expectations.

One of the primary concerns expressed marketers is the investment of time and resources required to maintain a presence on multiple social media platforms. About 52% of marketers cited this as their main worry about return on investment (ROI) for social media activities. Keeping up with the rapid proliferation of social media platforms is undeniably daunting, but the constant release of new features compounds the challenge. A staggering 58% of marketers reported that the pace of change makes it hard to keep up.

Seeking relief from this overwhelming workload, marketers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to handle various aspects of social media management. According to the report, 61% of organizations have adopted AI to reduce staff workload. However, this reliance on AI-generated content might lead to a disconnect with consumers. Over 62% of surveyed consumers admitted that they are less likely to engage with or trust content if they know it was created AI.

The report also shed light on the importance of relatability in brand communications. While 34% of consumers expressed disdain for brands that excessively focus on self-promotion, 48% of marketers revealed that they publish product or brand updates several times a week. Instead, a majority of consumers—56%—want brands to share content that is relatable, be it humorous, inspiring, moving, or informative.

Unsurprisingly, engagement remains a top priority for brands. A sizable 69% of marketers consider engagement metrics as the primary indicator of ROI. However, these findings mirror Hootsuite’s Social Media Career Report, which disclosed that 51% of respondents struggle with time constraints preventing them from performing their jobs effectively.

The rapidly evolving social media landscape is undoubtedly a double-edged sword for marketers. While it presents vast opportunities for reaching and engaging with consumers, keeping up with the multitude of platforms, features, and consumer expectations proves to be an ongoing challenge. Marketers must adapt and find innovative ways to bridge the gap between brands and their target audiences while delivering content that is relatable, meaningful, and trustworthy.

