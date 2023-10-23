Netflix’s Plans for Expanding its Ad-Supported Tier

According to anonymous ad executives who have recently spoken to Netflix sales representatives, the streaming giant is hopeful that its upcoming plans to expand its ad-supported tier will ultimately create a more appealing inventory for advertisers. While Netflix’s debut year as an ad seller was lackluster, with the departure of its top ad sales executive and high ad prices, the company is looking to rectify its mistakes and grow its ad-supported tier.

One plan that has caught the interest of marketers is Netflix’s intention to strike carriage deals with television manufacturers and satellite TV providers for the ad-supported tier. This move aims to expand the audience reach of the ad-supported content, particularly in the U.S. and the U.K., where the basic subscription has been replaced with the ad-focused tier.

Netflix’s goal is to attract new subscribers to the ad-supported tier rather than converting existing subscribers. They are open to subscribers switching from pricier ad-free versions, as the ad-supported tier generates more average revenue per user. Recent price increases and efforts to curb password sharing have led some subscribers to move away from ad-free subscriptions, and Netflix hopes that an upcoming price hike on the ad-free tiers will steer more customers towards the lower-priced, ad-interrupted experience.

While Insider Intelligence principal analyst Ross Benes believes that the number of subscribers converting to the ad-supported tier may not have a significant impact on the overall ads business, Netflix is focused on the upward trajectory of the ad-supported tier. The U.K., for example, has seen significant growth, with around 700,000 ad-supported subscribers last month, growing approximately 100,000 subscribers per month for the past three months. In countries where the ad-supported plan is available, nearly 30% of new subscribers in the third quarter opted for this option.

Marketers currently see Netflix as a place to test and learn about advertising budgets. Although the promise of more affordable advertising rates has not swayed their stance, Netflix has been offering budget-friendly rates to all agencies since the summer. The company is also recruiting ad sales executives with experience in selling TV and digital ads in the U.K. to strengthen its advertising efforts.

While Netflix still faces challenges in growing its ad-supported tier, particularly in more mature markets, marketers are willing to spend enough to gain insights into advertising on the platform. Netflix, on the other hand, is working to get money flowing as quickly as impressions are growing and is partnering with Microsoft Advertising for programmatic ad sales.

