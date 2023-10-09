Are Apps Taking Over Traditional Media?

As apps continue to grow and expand their reach, there is a question of whether they will ultimately take over traditional media or if there are certain aspects that apps cannot replicate. While apps like TikTok and Instagram have become dominant forces in the media landscape, there are still elements of traditional media that offer unique experiences that apps cannot provide. Tim Walsh, UK head of strategy at Momentum Worldwide, highlights that watching a show like Game of Thrones on a small screen does not provide the same impact as a larger screen. Additionally, storytelling through historical epics and documentaries often require traditional media to fully capture the essence of the narrative.

Live events and the tactile satisfaction of flipping through a physical book or magazine are also experiences that cannot be replicated through apps. While apps may continue to march forward and dominate certain areas of media, there will always be a place for traditional media where discerning audiences can escape the fast-paced nature of bite-sized content.

Charlotte Willcocks, head of strategy at Impero, believes that while the media landscape may expand and retract, apps will not completely take over. She points out that vinyl sales have continued to increase despite the rise of digital music platforms like Spotify. Some experiences, such as experiential events, cinema, and out-of-home advertising, cannot be replicated or improved through technology or convenience.

Alistair Parrington, chief solutions officer at Jellyfish, acknowledges that behavior is constantly evolving, and TikTok has proven to be more than just a social platform. It has become a powerful content discovery tool. However, he emphasizes that industry giants must recognize the evolving behavior and adapt. Netflix, for example, has been expanding its gaming capabilities, understanding that active participation and continued engagement are crucial to staying ahead of apps like TikTok.

Saskia Jury, senior client lead at True Digital, notes that while long-form content can be consumed on TikTok, it is often consumed in small chunks during moments of boredom or distraction. Consuming long-form content on TikTok cannot create the same cultural moments and phenomena as experiencing it in a more immersive way, such as going to the cinema with friends or participating in a communal viewing event.

Jamie Ross-Skinner, insights director at Tipi Group, believes that the battle is not between apps and traditional media, but rather between being alone and being together. While apps and digital platforms have made media consumption more personalized and convenient, there is value in communal watching and shared experiences. Great entertainment has the power to bring people together and stimulate important discussions.

In conclusion, while apps continue to gain ground, there are still aspects of traditional media that cannot be replicated or replaced. Whether it’s the immersive experience of watching on a big screen, the tactile satisfaction of flipping through a physical book, or the ability to connect with others through communal watching, there will always be a place for traditional media alongside apps in the ever-evolving media landscape.

