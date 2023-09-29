Stock Market Rally Attempt Underway

A stock market rally attempt is currently underway, with the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 reversing higher for modest weekly gains. Even though the S&P 500 and Dow Jones are still down, investors are hopeful for a follow-through day in the coming week to confirm the rally attempt. This positive momentum has been supported Treasury yields backing off from long-term highs.

In terms of economic growth and inflation, there have been some interesting developments. The core PCE price index, which is the Federal Reserve’s most important inflation gauge, rose just 0.1% in August, bringing the 12-month inflation rate down to 3.9%. Fed chair Jerome Powell has stated that policymakers want to see six months of tame inflation to gain confidence, and we are getting close to that.

Consumer spending appears to be slowing down, with spending rising only 0.4% in August compared to a sizzling 0.9% in July. Inflation-adjusted spending also saw a minimal increase in August. Additionally, the housing market is showing signs of fading, with new-home sales falling 8.7% in August and pending-home sales dropping 7.1% on the month and 18.7% from a year ago. However, these trends are favorable for the Fed’s interest-rate outlook.

Tech companies have been making headlines as well. Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, announced its latest virtual-reality headset, the $499 Quest 3, and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses at the Meta Connect conference. Meta Platforms also revealed a series of generative AI integrations for its social media platforms. Meanwhile, Amazon is facing an antitrust lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission, accusing the company of engaging in anti-competitive practices in its retail business.

In the world of earnings, Nike reported better-than-expected results, with a 1% increase in EPS and revenue growth of 2%. The company’s strong performance was driven a 12% gain in China. Biotech companies Soleno Therapeutics, Immunovant, and Biohaven also experienced significant gains due to positive drug news.

Overall, the stock market is showing signs of a potential rally, but it is important to closely monitor the market in the coming days to confirm this trend.

Sources:

– [Source 1: MarketSmith]

– [Source 2: Investors.com]