Market Clubhouse Morning Memo – September 25th, 2023

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss the price levels of SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, META, and GOOGL. These levels are determined using a proprietary formula that takes into account price, volume, and options flow. It is important to closely monitor these stocks and be prepared to take advantage of potential breakouts or reversals in the market.

The SPY is currently trading around the 430.05 benchmark. Bulls are targeting a push to 430.62, followed 431.04 and 431.78. The ultimate bullish objective for today is 432.28. On the other hand, if support at 430.05 is breached, bears will likely test 429.61, 429.28, and potentially 428.62. The ultimate bearish target for the day is 427.71.

The QQQ has witnessed an upward gap overnight and is trading around the pivotal 357.94 point. Bulls are looking to establish ground above 357.94 and target levels such as 358.60, 359.39, and 360.08. The ultimate bullish goal for today is 360.79. If the price falters at 357.94, bears could take charge and drive the price towards 356.83, 355.93, and potentially 354.24.

Apple is currently trading around the 174.05 benchmark. Bullish traders aim for a surge to 175.09, followed targets of 175.81, 176.29, and 176.84. The peak bullish target for today is 177.31. If the rally falters, a dip to 174.05 is likely, with potential bearish targets of 173.24 and 172.35.

Microsoft is trading slightly beneath the 318.48 support. Bulls hope to reclaim and maintain this level, targeting 320.05, 321.51, and 323.17. The peak bullish target for Microsoft is 324.81. If 318.48 does not hold, bears might target 316.04, 313.61, and potentially 311.91.

Tesla is trading around the pivotal 242.47 point. Bulls aim for a surge to 243.98, followed targets of 246.16 and 248.37. If 242.47 is breached, a dip to 239.92 becomes likely, with potential bearish targets of 238.50 and 235.74.

Meta is trading around the 297.33 benchmark. Bulls hope to consolidate and surpass this level, targeting 300.23, 301.71, and 304.77. Bears might target 295.97 and 293.91 if 297.33 fails to hold.

Alphabet is currently trading around the 129.52 benchmark. Bulls are eyeing 130.41, 131.28, and 131.76 as potential targets. The ultimate bullish objective for today is 132.22. Bears might target 128.91, 128.34, and potentially 127.71 if support at 129.52 is compromised.

As we navigate the concluding week of September and Q3, it’s important to anticipate major players adjusting their portfolios for the quarterly rebalance. Keep a close watch on the options chain for insights and approach today’s trading session with patience and discipline. Good luck, and trade safely!

Definitions:

– SPY: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

– QQQ: Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1

– AAPL: Apple Inc.

– MSFT: Microsoft Corp.

– TSLA: Tesla Inc.

– META: Meta Platforms Inc

– GOOGL: Alphabet Inc Class A

Source: Benzinga.com (no URL provided)