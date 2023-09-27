The Stock Market Battles With Treasury Yields Rebounding, Nasdaq Falls Below 13,000 Level

The stock market struggled on Wednesday as Treasury yields rebounded to fresh long-term peaks, causing the Nasdaq to briefly undercut the 13,000 level. However, the major indexes managed to reverse losses and close mixed. The catalyst for Wednesday’s turnaround appears to be Meta Platforms (META) stock, which initially fell but managed to slash losses and stay close to key levels.

In other market news, Tesla (TSLA) stock fell due to a Deutsche Bank warning that extended beyond the company’s deliveries. Despite the decline, TSLA stock closed off its lows. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive (PTON) experienced a surge after hours due to a partnership with Lululemon Athletica (LULU). The five-year deal entails Peloton providing digital fitness content for Lululemon. This news caused PTON stock, which was near record lows, to jump more than 15%. LULU stock, which was just below the 50-day line and a buy point, also edged higher overnight.

While Wednesday marks the start of a rally attempt, it’s important to note that the market is currently in a correction. The risks for any purchases remain high, with the exception of energy stocks, which have been on the rise alongside crude oil prices. Several energy names showed bullish action on Wednesday, including Nov (NOV), SLB (SLB), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Dow Jones futures rose after hours, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Micron Technology (MU) reported a big loss and a 40% revenue decline, beating fiscal Q4 views. However, the company anticipates a wider-than-expected loss in Q1. Despite this news, MU stock rose slightly in Wednesday’s regular session.

Overall, the stock market is currently battling with Treasury yields as the Nasdaq struggles to maintain its position above the 13,000 level. It remains to be seen whether the rally attempt can gain more strength and lead to a new uptrend.

