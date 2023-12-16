Price Chopper/Market 32 Buys Leases of Five ShopRite Supermarkets

Schenectady-based Price Chopper/Market 32 has recently made a significant move acquiring the leases of five local ShopRite supermarkets in the Capital Region. As part of this acquisition, a Market 32 store will take over the former ShopRite location in Niskayuna next summer.

The purchase of ShopRite’s Niskayuna location, with a lease running through 2031, Price Chopper is seen as a strategic decision to expand their presence in the region. By setting up a Market 32 store just two miles away from their existing Eastern Parkway store in Schenectady, Price Chopper aims to strengthen its foothold in these areas.

John McAffer, associate broker at CBRE Real Estate, explained that Price Chopper did not buy the physical stores themselves, but rather the legal rights to occupy the spaces from ShopRite. This acquisition indicates Price Chopper’s focus on securing prime retail locations to enhance their market position.

The news was well-received the landlords of the shopping plaza, who believe that another chain supermarket occupying the retail location will benefit the overall health of the plaza. From the perspective of the Niskayuna Shopping Center LLC, the landlord of the space, the announcement came as a relief, offering a solution to the closure of ShopRite stores.

This move also has positive implications for the city of Schenectady. Ray Gillen, chair of the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority, highlighted that Price Chopper’s decision to keep the Eastern Parkway Market 32 store in operation is good news for the area. Additionally, customers in the upper State Street neighborhood will still be served the Price Rite Marketplace at Crosstown Commons.

While the terms and exact details of the lease acquisition have not been disclosed, the acquisition itself underscores Price Chopper/Market 32’s commitment to expanding its presence and providing customers with convenient locations to meet their grocery needs.