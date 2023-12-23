New Telecommunications Bill Raises Concerns for Meta-Owned Apps in India

Meta, the tech giant owned Mark Zuckerberg, is reportedly concerned about the potential impact of India’s new Telecommunications Bill on its popular apps like WhatsApp. The recently passed law grants the government significant control over telecom companies, leading Meta to believe that these messaging apps may also fall under its jurisdiction in the future, according to sources cited Moneycontrol.

Shivnath Thukral, Meta’s India policy head, expressed his worries in an internal email. Although the law does not explicitly mention over-the-top (OTT) services like WhatsApp, the definitions of terms like “telecommunication” and “message” are broad enough to be open to interpretation. This ambiguity is concerning for Meta.

The Telecommunications Bill defines “Telecommunication” in a wide-ranging manner, encompassing the transmission of messages through various systems. The term “message” includes different forms of communication. Some experts fear that platforms such as WhatsApp may be considered within the purview of this law.

Despite reassurances from a minister that there are no plans to regulate OTTs under this law, concerns persist due to the ambiguity in the legislation. Additionally, the law allows the government to access and disclose messages in specific situations, raising privacy concerns, particularly for encrypted platforms.

The bill has already been passed the Lok Sabha on December 20, but some members of parliament have sought further clarity on the definitions. It will now proceed to the Rajya Sabha for approval and, if passed, will replace the outdated Indian Telegraph Act of 1885.

In addition to OTTs, the bill also emphasizes that only government-authorized entities can provide telecommunication services, with the rules for obtaining such authorization to be determined at a later time.

Overall, Meta is closely monitoring the developments surrounding the Telecommunications Bill and its potential implications for its apps operating in India.