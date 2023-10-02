Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off Two Black Eyes After Jiu-Jitsu Training

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta, recently shared a selfie on Instagram showing two black eyes he acquired during a jiu-jitsu training session. In the caption, Zuckerberg humorously mentioned that the sparring got out of hand and he may need to update his avatar.

Zuckerberg revealed in an interview from August 2022 that he started practicing jiu-jitsu during the COVID-19 pandemic. He described the martial art form as a perfect way to boost his energy. Working out, rolling, and wrestling with friends have given him a sense of readiness to tackle any work-related challenges. Zuckerberg also mentioned his coach, Dave Camarillo, who helped him win gold and silver medals in his first jiu-jitsu tournament in May.

Camarillo expressed his admiration for Zuckerberg’s achievements on Instagram, stating that he felt honored to train and learn from his student. He described Zuckerberg’s participation in jiu-jitsu as a challenge in a new arena and praised the transformative power of the martial art.

In return, Zuckerberg congratulated Camarillo on attaining his fifth degree black belt in jiu-jitsu. He expressed gratitude for the coach’s guidance and the lessons he learned about both fighting and life through their training sessions.

Zuckerberg’s progression from the basic white belt to the blue belt indicates his advancement in the practice. The CEO continues to dedicate himself to jiu-jitsu and finds inspiration in the sport’s ability to strengthen one’s willpower and transform individuals.

The black eyes Zuckerberg displayed in his selfie serve as a reminder of his commitment to jiu-jitsu and his willingness to challenge himself in new ways. His journey in the martial art highlights the benefits of physical fitness and the personal growth that can arise from engaging in different activities.

