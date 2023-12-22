Facebook’s Concerns Over Indian Telecom Bill’s Potential Impact on WhatsApp

Facebook-owned Meta Platforms Inc., led Mark Zuckerberg, is reportedly expressing concerns over the newly enacted Telecommunications Bill in India and its potential implications for widely-used messaging apps like WhatsApp. While the law does not specifically target over-the-top services like WhatsApp, Meta is worried about the broad definitions within the legislation which could leave room for interpretation in the future.

Shivnath Thukral, Meta’s policy head in India, shared his apprehensions in an internal email, highlighting that the definitions of “telecommunication” and “message” in the bill could potentially include apps like WhatsApp. Although a government official has assured the company that there are no current plans to regulate over-the-top services under this law, the ambiguous language continues to raise concerns.

One of the key aspects of the Telecommunications Bill is its wide-ranging definition of “telecommunication”, encompassing the transmission of messages through various systems. The term “message” is also broadly defined, leading experts to worry that popular messaging apps like WhatsApp may fall under the purview of this law.

Additionally, the bill grants the government the power to access and disclose messages under certain circumstances, thereby raising privacy concerns for encrypted platforms like WhatsApp. Passed the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on December 20, the bill will now be presented to the Rajya Sabha (upper house of Parliament) for approval. If passed, it will replace the outdated Indian Telegraph Act of 1885.

Furthermore, the new bill stipulates that only authorized entities can provide telecommunication services, with guidelines for obtaining this authorization to be established at a later date.

As Meta continues to monitor the situation, the company is keen on safeguarding the privacy and security of its messaging apps, while also advocating for clarity in the definitions outlined in the Telecommunications Bill.